Dharamshala – In a significant relief for students, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board has announced special provisions for those facing difficulties due to adverse weather during the annual examinations for classes 10th and 12th. If weather conditions prevent students from reaching their designated centers, they can take their exams at the nearest center.

The exams are set to commence on March 4, with the education board already releasing the schedule and gearing up to ensure a smooth examination process. The board is taking proactive measures to address potential disruptions and prioritize students’ needs.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the School Education Board, emphasized that students unable to appear for exams due to severe weather will have the opportunity to take a special examination. To qualify, affected candidates must provide valid evidence explaining their inability to attend the regular exams.

The board is also finalizing the date sheet and remains committed to minimizing challenges for students during this critical academic period. These measures reflect a student-centric approach, ensuring that unforeseen circumstances do not hinder their academic progress.