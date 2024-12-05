The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) is preparing to launch the Centre Coordinator App during the upcoming March examinations. This app, designed to improve efficiency and ensure transparency, has already proven successful in a pilot trial conducted during the state open school exams.

Dr. (Major) Vishal Sharma, Secretary of HPBOSE, highlighted the app’s transformative potential in managing examinations. “This app will promote transparency and enable the board to monitor exams in real-time, ensuring smooth conduct,” he stated.

The Centre Coordinator App will provide real-time updates to streamline communication and enhance oversight. It will record the exact start time of examinations and track absentee students, offering immediate insights into attendance trends. Additionally, the app will monitor the number of flying squads visiting each center, helping the board keep a close eye on examination processes. A critical feature is its ability to report instances of unfair means in real-time, allowing the board to address malpractice without delay.

By integrating these functionalities, the app aims to reduce manual errors, improve coordination between centers and the board, and uphold the integrity of examinations. With the insights gained from the pilot trial, HPBOSE is confident in the app’s potential to revolutionize examination management across the state.

This move represents a significant step toward leveraging technology to strengthen educational governance in Himachal Pradesh, setting a benchmark for transparent practices in examination systems.