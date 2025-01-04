Dharamshala: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board is gearing up for a streamlined examination and result declaration cycle for classes 10 and 12 in the academic session 2024-25. The annual exams are scheduled to commence on March 4, with the board targeting April 18 for announcing the results, just 20 days after the last exam.

The class 10 exams will conclude on March 22, while the class 12 exams will end on March 29. This accelerated timeline aims to ensure that students can secure timely admissions to colleges and other institutions without unnecessary delays.

Dr. Major Vishal Sharma, Secretary of the School Education Board, stated, “The board has finalized plans for efficient evaluation and result declaration. We have set up evaluation centers and arranged for the timely delivery of answer sheets to meet the April 18 deadline.”

This initiative reflects the board’s commitment to improving efficiency. Last year, the board set a target to declare results by April 30 and achieved it a day early, on April 29. Building on that success, this year’s earlier timeline is an ambitious step toward becoming a national leader in result management.

Preparations are already underway, with a comprehensive blueprint for the smooth execution of evaluations and other related tasks. If successful, the Himachal Pradesh School Education Board will set a benchmark for timely results, benefiting thousands of students and their families.