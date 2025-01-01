Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the renaming of the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPA) after former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Speaking at the institute’s 50th-anniversary celebrations in Shimla, the Chief Minister lauded Dr. Singh’s policies for significantly contributing to India’s development and bringing benefits and recognition to Himachal Pradesh.

During the event, the Chief Minister unveiled a coffee table book published by HIPA and inaugurated a training program for special educators. The program, involving 80 teachers and running until January 3, aims to equip educators with modern techniques to teach children with special needs, offering alternatives to traditional Braille methods.

Congratulating HIPA on its 50-year milestone, CM Sukhu stressed the importance of technology-based training programs to achieve good governance. He praised HIPA’s role in providing quality training to state officials, aligning with the government’s vision of effective administration.