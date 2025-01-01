Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed Sameer Rastogi, a 1988-batch Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, with additional responsibility as the Head of the Forest Department. Currently serving as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and Chief Project Director of the JICA Forestry Project, Rastogi brings extensive experience and expertise to his new role.

Rastogi’s career in the Himachal Pradesh Forest Department spans over three decades, from 1988 to 2019, during which he held key positions, including Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), and Additional PCCF. He also served as the Regional Project Director in Bilaspur under the Mid Himalayan Project and held significant roles in the Forest Development Corporation.

In addition to his state-level contributions, Rastogi served as the Chief Vigilance Officer for Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd., a Central Government Public Sector Undertaking, in Mumbai from February 2019 to February 2024. Since April 6, 2024, he has been leading the JICA Forestry Project as Chief Project Director.