The Himachal Pradesh government has declared a two-day holiday on December 27 and 28 to mourn the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. During this period, all state government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions will remain closed. Additionally, daily wage employees will receive paid leave.

The announcement was made in an official order issued by Home Department, Himachal Pradesh. The Central Government has also declared state mourning for seven days, from December 26 to January 1, in honour of Dr. Singh.

Dr. Manmohan Singh, one of India’s most distinguished leaders, served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014. Renowned for his intellect, humility, and economic acumen, Dr. Singh played a pivotal role in shaping modern India’s economic policies.

As Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, he spearheaded economic reforms that liberalized India’s economy, transforming it into one of the fastest-growing in the world. His leadership during this period is credited with averting a major financial crisis and setting the foundation for decades of growth.

Born in Gah, now in Pakistan, on September 26, 1932, Dr. Singh pursued higher education at esteemed institutions, including the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford. His academic excellence and commitment to public service earned him accolades globally.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed profound grief over Dr. Singh’s passing, describing him as a leader who combined wisdom with compassion. “His contributions to India’s development and his humility will always be remembered,” said the Chief Minister.

Himachal Pradesh has observed Dr. Singh’s legacy with respect and admiration. His tenure as Prime Minister witnessed significant strides in rural development, healthcare, and infrastructure, which resonated with the aspirations of the State’s populace.