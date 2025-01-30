The Himachal Pradesh Directorate of Elementary Education has issued strict instructions to all schools, reinforcing the complete ban on corporal punishment. Citing the Right to Education (RTE) Act, officials have warned that school in-charges will be held accountable for any violations, with strict disciplinary action to follow if such incidents occur.

Director of Elementary Education Ashish Kohli stated that corporal punishment is harmful and a violation of legal provisions meant to protect students. He emphasized that reports of teachers resorting to physical punishment continue to surface, despite clear prohibitions under Section 17 (1) and (2) of the RTE Act, 2009.

“Corporal punishment negatively affects a child’s brain development and weakens the goal of providing quality education. Instead of correcting behaviour, it often leads to anger, resistance, and rebellion,” Kohli said. He added that such practices contribute to long-term psychological harm, impacting students’ confidence and emotional well-being.

In a letter addressed to all District Education Deputy Directors, the Directorate warned that school heads will be responsible for ensuring a safe and supportive learning environment. Any violation will result in strict action against the concerned institution and its administration.

With this directive, the state government aims to create a more nurturing educational atmosphere, prioritizing discipline through positive reinforcement rather than physical punishment. Schools have been urged to implement alternative disciplinary measures and promote a child-friendly approach to learning.