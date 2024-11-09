Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday directed district officials to implement a strict crackdown on illegal mining and the growing drug menace in Himachal Pradesh. While presiding over the second day of the DC-SP Conference, CM Sukhu addressed officers from the districts of Hamirpur, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu, Sirmaur, Shimla, and Solan, advising them to focus on good governance and ensure the efficient execution of key government policies.

In his address, the Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of tackling illegal mining, instructing the Deputy Commissioners to take strong action and involve local communities to effectively curb the practice. He emphasized that the community’s involvement will make enforcement efforts more robust. Similarly, he warned against the increasing issue of drug abuse, revealing that the state government is considering the creation of a dedicated wing, led by an Inspector General-level officer, to intensify the fight against drugs. “We are committed to doing everything possible to protect our youth from the scourge of drugs,” he said.

CM Sukhu also urged the Deputy Commissioners to review the progress of the state’s flagship schemes at the sub-divisional level, instructing them to submit their detailed reports by December 31, 2024. He emphasized that the timely evaluation of these schemes is essential to ensure that they are delivering the intended benefits to the public.

In a significant shift from the past, the Chief Minister announced the introduction of performance-based rules for the annual appraisal of DCs and SPs. The new system will replace the old descriptive grading system with a numerical grading method, aimed at providing a clearer and more objective assessment of officer performance.

Additionally, the Chief Minister called on the district officers to expedite the Forest Conservation Act (FCA) clearances to facilitate the smooth execution of development projects. He warned that delays in processing these clearances would lead to accountability measures for the officers involved, ensuring that the public benefits from timely project completion.