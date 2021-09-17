New Delhi: Delhi University first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate courses is likely to be released in a couple of weeks.

As per the information, a total of 4,38,696 students have applied for admission to UG courses. Among the applicants, a total of 2,29,264 candidates are from CBSE affiliated schools, while 9,918 are from the Haryana state board. A large number of students from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar have also applied for admission in Delhi University PG programmes.

Students from the Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education have shown interest in perusing higher education from Delhi University and 1,806 candidates have registered for admission.

The DU first cut-off list will be available on the official website, du.ac.in.

Meanwhile, computer-based entrance exams for admission to various UG, PG and research programmes will be held on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1, 2021.