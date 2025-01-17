Shimla – The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Shimla, established in 1875 during British rule, has reached a historic milestone of 150 years. As the oldest weather station in India, it has evolved from its colonial-era beginnings into a modern hub of meteorological innovation, serving as a cornerstone for weather forecasting in northern India.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh visited the Shimla center today and highlighted its enduring legacy and importance in addressing the challenges of climate change and disaster preparedness. “This station has been a critical pillar of weather forecasting, especially for the Himalayan region, where precise predictions are vital for saving lives and livelihoods,” Dr. Singh stated.

The Shimla station’s history reflects the development of meteorological science in India. Initially established for basic weather observations, it now plays a pivotal role in monitoring extreme weather events, studying climate trends, and issuing early warnings. Its strategic location in the geo-sensitive Himalayan region makes it indispensable for forecasting heavy rains, snowfall, and other climate phenomena.

Dr. Singh also emphasized the government’s commitment to advancing meteorological capabilities under the Modi administration. He noted the launch of ‘Mission Weather’ within the first 100 days of Modi Government 3.0, aimed at transforming weather services in India. The minister also reiterated the ambitious goal of establishing an Indian Space Station by 2035 to enhance meteorological research.

During his visit, Dr. Singh reviewed the center’s operations, including forecasting and inspection units, and was briefed by Dr. Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Meteorological Centre, on its achievements and future projects. Dr. Srivastava highlighted the station’s progress in utilizing advanced technology to improve accuracy and outreach, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, a region vulnerable to extreme weather.

The IMD Shimla center continues to be a beacon of resilience and progress, blending its historic roots with modern advancements. Its 150-year journey from British-era beginnings to becoming a leader in meteorology is a testament to India’s commitment to scientific excellence and climate resilience.