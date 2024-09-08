Shimla: In a bid to improve the quality of education in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued new directives for schools. Under the new guidelines, school principals and headmasters will now be required to teach at least one class in addition to managing their administrative duties. Similarly, center head teachers and head teachers of primary schools will also undertake teaching responsibilities equivalent to those of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT).

The teaching performance of principals, headmasters, center head teachers, and head teachers will be assessed and recorded in their Annual Confidential Report (ACR) and Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR). These measures have been introduced to elevate the standard of education across the state and to help reorganize schools with low student enrollment. The education department has instructed all districts to implement these changes.

In addition to the teaching mandate, the government has also made physical exercise a compulsory part of the daily routine in all schools. During the morning prayer meeting, a 15-minute session of physical exercise will now be required, which will be overseen by the physical education teacher. In cases where no physical education teacher is available, another teacher will be assigned to lead the exercise.

The new guidelines emphasize the importance of promoting harmony among students, with the national anthem being sung daily during the morning prayer. Other prayers will also be included to foster unity among students of different faiths.

To ensure a balanced approach to education, each school will also be required to hold one sports period every day. Physical education teachers will conduct sports activities for all classes, not just in individual schools but also in all schools included within their school cluster. The goal is to encourage regular physical activity among students, contributing to their overall development.