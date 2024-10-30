Faulty biometric machines in government schools lead to mandatory double attendance marking

Shimla: The Directorate of Higher Education in Himachal Pradesh has taken strict steps to enforce the use of biometric attendance systems for teachers and non-teaching staff in government schools. In schools where the biometric machines are not functional, staff members will now be required to mark their attendance twice daily in the attendance register. School principals will be responsible for sending a daily email to the Deputy Director’s office with attendance details.

This move follows the department’s serious concern over the failure of several schools to implement biometric attendance. Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma, Director of Education, has instructed that faulty machines be repaired as soon as possible, ensuring compliance with the mandatory biometric system.

The Directorate has warned that strict action will be taken against teachers and non-teachers who fail to use the biometric machines for attendance. Despite the mandate, many schools have not been using the system, either due to faulty machines or general non-compliance. To address this, the Directorate has asked all District Deputy Directors to provide a list of schools where biometric machines are either yet to be installed or are malfunctioning.

“Ensuring biometric attendance is crucial to maintaining discipline and accountability in schools,” said Dr. Sharma. “We are taking immediate measures to resolve the issue of non-functional machines and will take necessary action against those who disregard the rules.”

The use of biometric attendance in Himachal Pradesh schools was initially halted in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the system was reintroduced last year as part of efforts to ensure timely and accurate attendance records. Despite this, many schools have failed to comply with the guidelines, leading to the recent crackdown.

Biometric machines were installed in all government schools across the state in 2019 to improve attendance monitoring. The Department of Education has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that all schools follow the system strictly and that faulty machines are repaired on a priority basis.