The Himachal Pradesh government has announced an exciting opportunity for its top-performing students, offering a foreign tour to those who have excelled in academics and extracurricular activities. Students who secured 95% or more marks in their Class 10 board exams will be eligible for selection, alongside national-level performers in sports, NCC, NSS, Scout and Guide, and cultural activities. The Directorate of Higher Education has issued guidelines for the selection process, which will involve choosing 50 students from Classes 11 and 12.

This initiative is part of the state’s plan to reward academic excellence and encourage students to engage in national-level competitions. It mirrors a similar program introduced for teachers, underscoring the government’s commitment to promoting both educational and extracurricular achievement.

Selection Process for the Foreign Tour

According to the guidelines, 40 students will be selected based on their Class 10 board exam results. Out of these, 20 will be chosen from Class 11 and 20 from Class 12. To qualify, students must have scored at least 95% in their Class 10 exams. Their total marks will be multiplied by 10, and students will be awarded points from one to ten based on this calculation. If there is a tie-in marks, the older student will be given preference.

In addition to the academic top scorers, 10 places have been reserved for students who have made significant achievements in extracurricular activities. Four students who participated in national sports competitions, two NCC cadets who were part of the Republic Day parade, one NSS volunteer, one Scout and Guide, and one student who excelled in national cultural activities will be selected. Marks for these students will be calculated by multiplying their Class 10 scores by 20, with up to five additional points awarded for their national-level participation.

Director of Higher Education Dr. Amarjeet Kumar Sharma highlighted that this program aims to recognize not only academic success but also the importance of extracurricular engagement. “This initiative is a step towards promoting well-rounded development in students. It encourages them to excel academically while also participating in national activities that build character and leadership skills,” he said.

Interested students are required to submit their applications to their school principals, who will oversee the initial stages of selection. The final merit list will be prepared by the Directorate of Higher Education.

Inspiring Students to Strive for Excellence

This unique initiative by the Himachal Pradesh government is seen as a way to inspire students to aim for excellence, both in the classroom and in extracurricular fields. Offering a foreign tour to top-performing students is expected to motivate more students to strive for academic distinction while participating in national-level programs.

By providing such opportunities, the state aims to foster a culture of achievement and global exposure, ensuring that students are not only academically equipped but also prepared for leadership roles on national and international platforms.