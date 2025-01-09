Himachal Pradesh’s pharmaceutical sector has received a significant boost with the inauguration of the state’s first drug testing laboratory in Baddi. Built at a cost of ₹32 crore, the lab is now fully operational, providing much-needed relief to local drug manufacturers who previously had to rely on private laboratories or facilities in other states for testing medicines and cosmetics.

The facility, inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in March last year, can test between 8,000 and 10,000 drug samples annually. This development is expected to streamline the quality control process and ensure stricter regulatory compliance within the state.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had allocated ₹30 crore for the lab under the 12th Five-Year Plan, with the remaining expenses covered by the state government. The funds were released eight years ago, and despite delays, the lab’s operationalization marks a significant step toward self-reliance in drug testing for Himachal’s pharmaceutical industry.

To ensure efficiency, the lab’s operations have been outsourced to ITC Labs in Panchkula, with the state government paying ₹6 crore annually. The facility is staffed with 30–40 technicians and 10 administrative officers, while two government analysts oversee its functioning.

State Drug Controller Manish Kapoor emphasized the importance of the lab, highlighting how it would reduce costs for drug companies and enhance quality assurance processes. He also mentioned ongoing efforts to establish another Composite Testing Lab in Jhadmajri, Baddi, to further support the region’s pharmaceutical sector.

With Baddi being a major hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing, the establishment of this lab is expected to attract more investments, improve drug quality standards, and provide a competitive edge to the state’s industries.