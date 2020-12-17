Shimla: The tableau of the state of Himachal Pradesh, will yet again be a part of the Republic Day Function on 26th January 2020 at New Delhi.

The tableau will showcase the ‘engineering marvel’ of Himachal Pradesh – The Atal Tunnel Rohtang, highway tunnel built under Rohtang Pass in the eastern Pir Pinjal range of the Himalayas on the Leh-Manali Highway.

A gateway to the Lahaul and Spiti district, it is the longest tunnel at a length of 9.02 km, above 10,000 feet in the world and is named after former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee. .

It was dedicated to the people of the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3 October this year.

The tableau of Himachal Pradesh that would be making an appearance on the National level Republic Day function is a matter of pride for the state.

Information Technology and Tribal Affairs Minister, Ram Lal Markanda who is also the legislator of Lahaul and Spiti has shared the information on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

लाहौल स्पीति एवम हिमाचल वासियों के लिए गर्व की बात है कि वर्ष 2021 की गणतंत्र दिवस परेड में हिमाचल प्रदेश की ओर से अटल रोहतांग टनल एवम भगवान तीन त्रिलोकीनाथ जी के मंदिर की झांकी दिखाई जाएगी।

पर्यटन की दृष्टि से लाहौल स्पीति आने वाले समय में विश्व के मानचित्र में छाने वाला है। pic.twitter.com/187fDOzDwn — DR.Ramlal Markanda (@DrMarkanda) December 17, 2020

He stated that it was a matter of great pride for the people of Lahaul and Spiti that on the Republic Day function at New Delhi in the year 2021, the Himachal Tableau selected will showcase Atal Tunnel Rohtang and the Bhagwan Triloki Nath temple.

Lahaul and Spiti district, he maintained, will figure prominently on the global map of Tourism in near future.

Earlier, this year the state on the 71st Republic Day function at New Delhi had showcased the Dussehra festival, while in the year 2017, the tableau of Chamba Rumal was displayed.