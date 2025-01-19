Kangra: Pong Dam has witnessed a remarkable surge in migratory bird numbers this season, bringing joy to birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. As of December 2024, 92,885 migratory birds have been recorded at Pong Dam, with the number expected to exceed one lakh by the end of the season. This marks a significant rise compared to the previous season, which saw 85,000 birds from October to January. On average, 100 species of migratory birds visit Pong Dam annually, with 85 species already observed this year.

Migratory birds from Siberia and Mongolia flock to the reservoir, making it a hotspot for birdwatching. Recognizing its potential, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his visit to the dam, directed the forest department to ensure the safety of these birds. “This area attracts visitors from across the country. We are committed to enhancing tourism and protecting the rich biodiversity here,” he said.

To improve tourist experiences, two boats have already been deployed, with two more speed boats to be added soon. Basic facilities are also being developed to cater to the growing number of visitors.

Additionally, a Wildlife Interpretation Centre has been established in Basa, Jawali constituency, at a cost of ₹3.20 crore. The center aims to educate visitors about migratory birds and their conservation. It features dormitory facilities, allowing students to stay and learn about Pong Dam’s biodiversity. “This initiative will inspire young minds to connect with nature and understand the importance of conservation,” the Chief Minister added.

Tourism in the area has seen steady growth, with nearly 30,000 visitors recorded last year. Efforts are underway to introduce water sports activities at the Regional Water Center near Pong Dam Barrage, further boosting its appeal.

The Chief Minister invited bird enthusiasts, nature lovers, and students to explore the beauty of Pong Dam. “This is a unique opportunity to witness the incredible migratory patterns of these birds and appreciate the wonders of nature,” he remarked.

Pong Dam continues to be a beacon for wildlife conservation and a thriving hub for tourism, making it a must-visit destination for birdwatchers and adventure seekers alike.