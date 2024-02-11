Kullu – In a devastating incident, a female tourist lost her life in a paragliding accident at Dobhi, a popular paragliding site in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh. The untimely demise occurred as the paraglider she was flying in crashed just before landing. The Kullu police have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

The incident took place during the afternoon when a tourist embarked on a paragliding adventure at the Dobhi site. Unfortunately, the thrilling experience turned into a nightmare as the paraglider met with an unforeseen crash, resulting in the tragic loss of the tourist’s life.

Upon receiving the distress call, the local police promptly reached the accident site and took control of the situation. The deceased woman’s body has been taken into police custody, and officials have commenced a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the paraglider crash.

SP Kullu Dr Karthikeyan has confirmed the incident. The Police are working to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the accident, including examining the paragliding equipment, weather conditions, and the expertise of the instructor involved.

Paragliding is a popular adventure sport in the region, attracting tourists from around the world seeking the thrill of soaring through the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh. However, this tragic incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent risks associated with such activities.