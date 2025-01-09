Shimla—Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has revealed that his government has created 13,704 government jobs in the past two years and 39,220 employment opportunities across sectors. Highlighting the state government’s commitment to employment generation, he announced plans to digitize the Labour and Employment Department to streamline operations further and boost opportunities.

While reviewing the department’s functioning, CM Sukhu directed officials to digitize all processes and make data on skilled workers in various fields available online. He stressed the importance of implementing this initiative immediately, noting that it would facilitate employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-Up Yojna, under which the Transport Department has recommended 121 candidates for subsidies to purchase e-taxis. These e-taxis will be attached to government departments, ensuring a stable income for their owners.

He assured that recruitment efforts are ongoing to fill vacant positions across various government departments, demonstrating the administration’s commitment to addressing unemployment. The digitization drive is expected to enhance efficiency, transparency, and accessibility, making the Labour Department a pivotal force in employment generation.