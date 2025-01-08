Veteran politician leader Shanta Kumar has decided to forgo the electricity subsidy, aligning with the state’s efforts to address its economic challenges. Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had called on the wealthier residents of Himachal Pradesh to voluntarily relinquish the subsidy in light of the state’s financial strain.

Shanta Kumar’s decision comes as part of his broader commitment to support the Chief Minister’s initiative. However, Kumar also presented several key recommendations to Sukhu to further enhance the state’s financial health. He suggested that while the subsidy should continue for Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, a 50 percent reduction in subsidies for other residents could generate additional revenue for the state.

Kumar also emphasized the need for greater fiscal discipline, recommending a 10 percent reduction in non-plan expenditure across all government departments. According to him, such measures would lead to significant savings, allowing the state to better manage its budget.

In addition to these suggestions, Shanta Kumar proposed the formation of a committee of experts tasked with exploring ways to increase the state’s financial resources. His recommendations are aimed at creating a more sustainable financial environment for Himachal Pradesh in the face of its ongoing economic difficulties.

The decision to relinquish the subsidy has already been followed by several ministers and MLAs, signalling a unified response to the Chief Minister’s call for financial austerity. As the state grapples with its fiscal challenges, these measures highlight a growing consensus among political leaders to prioritize the state’s economic stability over personal benefits.