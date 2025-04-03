Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has established a Directorate of Recruitment in Shimla to streamline the hiring process for government jobs. The newly formed body will act as a nodal agency for direct recruitment to Junior Office Assistant (IT) and other Group-C posts across various state departments.

According to the official notification, the Directorate of Recruitment, Himachal Pradesh will function under the administrative control of the Department of Personnel and will be based at the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, Shimla. The government aims to speed up the hiring process and address the state’s employment needs, particularly for youth seeking government jobs.

The directorate will carry out recruitment-related functions assigned from time to time. In case of any dispute regarding the interpretation of the notification, the Department of Personnel will have the final authority to decide.

With the establishment of this directorate, the government expects to bring greater transparency and efficiency to the recruitment process, addressing concerns over delays and procedural challenges in government hiring.