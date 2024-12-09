New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has urged Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil to release the pending funds under various water and irrigation schemes to expedite their completion. During a meeting in New Delhi, Agnihotri highlighted the critical delays caused by fund shortages under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other key projects.

Agnihotri informed the Union Minister that although ₹916.53 crore had been allocated under the Jal Jeevan Mission for the current financial year, only ₹137.48 crore had been disbursed so far, hampering the progress of ongoing works. He pressed for the immediate release of the first and second tranches of the first instalment to ensure timely completion.

The Deputy CM also discussed the approval of 67 winter water supply schemes, including vibrant village schemes worth ₹517.16 crore, to provide regular water supply to tribal areas. He sought the Union Government’s intervention to ensure steady irrigation facilities in the state.

Agnihotri expressed gratitude for the inclusion of the Phina Singh Project under the PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) and requested the release of ₹135 crore for the project’s current fiscal year execution. He also sought approval and funding for two more projects: the Beet Area Project and the Kuthlehar Project, collectively worth ₹120.79 crore.

Further, he emphasized the need to release ₹3.26 crore for three centrally-assisted irrigation projects: the SMI Scheme Labrang Garden Colony in Kinnaur, and the LIS Barorti Mandap and LIS Sandhole Projects in Mandi district.

Agnihotri also pushed for the approval of five sewerage projects under the Namami Gange Program, including schemes for the catchment areas of the Pabar River in Shimla district and for towns such as Solan, Kandaghat, Dadahu, and Rajgarh in Sirmaur.

In response, Union Minister Patil assured the Deputy CM of prompt action, stating that sanction letters and fund allocations for pending projects would be issued soon. He also pledged to sympathetically consider other demands raised by the state.