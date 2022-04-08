Shimla: At least three persons sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (HP 68 4211) skidded off the road and collided with a tree near Shimla.

The accident took place on Friday around 9:30 AM when a bus en route to Dhar Kufar from Chaili skidded off the road and collided with a tree, thus saving the bus from plunging into a deep gorge. At that time, only seven passengers were present in the bus.

The driver, conductor and a woman sustained minor injuries while the rest of the passengers were safe.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.