HP govt.

Shimla: At least three persons sustained injuries after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus (HP 68 4211) skidded off the road and collided with a tree near Shimla.

The accident took place on Friday around 9:30 AM when a bus en route to Dhar Kufar from Chaili skidded off the road and collided with a tree, thus saving the bus from plunging into a deep gorge. At that time, only seven passengers were present in the bus.

The driver, conductor and a woman sustained minor injuries while the rest of the passengers were safe.

Police reached the spot and rescued the injured. They were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Shimla for treatment.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru confirmed the report and said the police is conducting the investigation.

Previous articlePolice solve 15-year-old Girl murder case, accused arrested
Next articleIIT develops India’s first Polycentric Prosthetic Knee
Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR