Education Minister Rohit Thakur today criticized the previous BJP government for its neglect of the education sector in Himachal Pradesh, highlighting the significant challenges inherited by the Congress government. Thakur referred to the education system under the BJP as a “tragic legacy” and blamed the previous administration for the state’s plummeting educational standards. He pointed out that the state’s ranking in the National Achievement Survey had dropped from 3rd to 21st in 2021. He also noted the steep decline in the Performance Grading Index, which fell to 18th position during the BJP’s tenure.

Thakur emphasized the dire state of the education system when the Congress government took over, with 350 schools operating without teachers, 3,400 schools staffed by only one teacher, and over 12,000 teaching positions vacant. He expressed disbelief at the lack of action by the previous government, which allowed educational standards to drop so drastically, leaving students unable to read basic textbooks. The Congress government, he stated, is now committed to reversing this damage with swift and comprehensive reforms.

One of the first actions taken by the Congress government was the initiation of a large-scale recruitment drive to fill the 15,000 vacant teaching and non-teaching positions. To date, 3,200 teachers have been recruited, with 2,800 more in the process through the Rajya Chayan Aayog. The government has also approved the recruitment of 700 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) and 6,200 Nursery Trained Teachers (NTTs). Additionally, the Congress government introduced a no-transfer policy for teachers during the academic session to maintain consistency in students’ education.

Thakur also highlighted various innovative initiatives that the Congress government has launched to improve the quality of education in the state. These include the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in every Assembly constituency, the introduction of the Dr. Y.S. Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana providing student loans for both domestic and overseas education, and the Mukhyamantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana, which offers financial assistance to women for the education of their children.

In response to concerns about student nutrition, the Congress government introduced the Bal Poshtik Aahar Yojana, providing additional nutrition such as boiled eggs and fruits to students in over 15,000 schools. Thakur also mentioned the launch of smart dress schemes through a Direct Benefit Transfer system and the introduction of exposure visits and training programs for teachers and students. The government has also made agriculture and horticulture part of the school curriculum and implemented a cluster system to improve school management.

In addition to addressing systemic issues in education, the Congress government has focused on rewarding teachers and sports personalities for their contributions. Enhanced rewards, diet allowances, and travel grants for sports figures are part of the government’s broader strategy to improve both education and extracurricular development in the state.