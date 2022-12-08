Shimla: With Congress candidate Harish Janartha marking a thumping victory from Shimla (Urban), Congress wins Shimla (Urban) seat after a gap of 15 years.

Janartha defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Sanjay Sood by 3,037 votes. Harish received 15,803 votes while Sanjay Sood received 12,766 votes.

A total of 30,778 people cast the franchise in Shimla (Urban) out of which 51.35% people voted for Janartha. Atleast 41.48 voters voted for Sood.

Apart from them, CPI(M) candidate Tikender Singh Panwar received 1,400 votes, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chaman Rakesh Ajta received 328 votes, Rashtriya Devbhoomi Party candidate Kalyan Singh received 78 votes and Bhaujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Rajesh Kumar Gill received 46 votes. As many as 237 votes were of NOTA.