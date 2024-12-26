The Himachal Pradesh government has reportedly temporarily halted the creation of new posts, the opening of new institutions, and their upgradation, citing financial constraints. The Finance Department has reportedly announced that this decision will remain in effect for the next three months, coinciding with the fourth quarter of the financial year from January to March 2024.

The state is grappling with a significant debt burden of over ₹75,000 crore, coupled with limited revenue streams. These economic challenges have prompted the government to prioritize fiscal discipline and focus on implementing schemes that are already funded under the current budget.

An official from the Finance Department confirmed that any exceptions to the freeze would require special approval from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “The priority is to manage financial resources judiciously while addressing existing commitments,” the official said.

Departments have been directed to submit detailed proposals for the upcoming budget, outlining their requirements for new posts, institutions, or upgrades. Provisions for such initiatives will be considered only in the next fiscal year. In the meantime, the government aims to channel resources toward projects that can be executed within the current financial framework.

The state’s growing reliance on loans has exacerbated its financial woes, with loan liabilities rising significantly in recent years. This pause on new appointments and institutional growth is part of the government’s strategy to stabilize the economy while ensuring that ongoing projects are not disrupted.

Observers note that the freeze highlights the severity of Himachal Pradesh’s fiscal challenges and underscores the need for sustainable financial planning. As the government prepares for the next budget, its ability to balance immediate needs with long-term goals will be crucial for steering the state out of its financial difficulties.