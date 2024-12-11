Shimla – The historic ice skating rink in Shimla has officially opened for the season, delighting locals and tourists eager to experience the magic of natural ice skating. The Shimla Ice Skating Club successfully organized the first session on Wednesday, following a trial run on Sunday. Thanks to clear skies and freezing temperatures on Tuesday night, the rink was primed for a smooth start.

Rajat Malhotra, the organizing secretary of the Shimla Ice Skating Club, expressed optimism about the season’s prospects. “This year’s cold weather conditions promise an extended skating season. On the opening day, a small number of skaters participated, but we expect the rink to draw more enthusiasts in the coming days,” he said. Malhotra also confirmed that membership and skating fees remain unchanged this year, ensuring the activity remains accessible to everyone.

Asia’s Oldest Natural Ice Skating Rink

Established in 1920, Shimla’s ice skating rink is Asia’s oldest natural ice skating facility. Unlike artificial rinks, it relies entirely on natural weather conditions for ice formation. The combination of clear, chilly nights and minimal wind is crucial for maintaining the rink’s pristine surface, making it a unique attraction in the region.

Over the decades, the rink has become a hub for recreational skating and competitive events, hosting national-level championships and the annual Ice Skating Carnival. Skaters dressed in vibrant costumes have become a signature feature of the festive season in Shimla, adding color and charm to the winter landscape.

A Seasonal Boost for Shimla Tourism

The opening of the rink marks the beginning of a busy winter tourism season for Shimla. Visitors from across India and abroad flock to the city during this time, seeking the thrill of gliding across the natural ice. Situated near Lakkar Bazaar, the rink is easily accessible and often paired with other tourist activities, such as exploring Mall Road, The Ridge, and nearby attractions.

With favourable weather conditions and the rink’s long-standing legacy, this season is expected to uphold Shimla’s reputation as a winter wonderland. As the skaters take to the ice, the city gears up to welcome a vibrant season of celebration, sport, and community bonding.