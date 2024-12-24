The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has reported a revenue increase of ₹63.47 crore in the first eight months of this year, a development attributed to the state government’s initiatives and the dedication of HRTC’s workforce, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said during a review meeting in Shimla.

Acknowledging HRTC as the lifeline of Himachal Pradesh, the Chief Minister stated that around 5 lakh commuters depend on its services daily, particularly in regions with limited transportation options. To ensure smooth operations, the government has been providing a monthly grant of ₹60 crore, facilitating timely disbursement of salaries and pensions to employees over the past two years.

As part of the state’s ambition to become a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, HRTC is undergoing a major transformation. The government has allocated ₹327 crore for replacing diesel buses with electric ones, aiming to reduce environmental impact and promote sustainability. Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized that HRTC’s shift to a “Green HRTC” would play a vital role in preserving the state’s environment for future generations.

The introduction of cashless payment systems in HRTC buses, a first in the country, was also highlighted as a step towards modernization. Additionally, plans are underway to construct new bus stands to provide better facilities for commuters.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri lauded the improved services, stating that HRTC buses have become symbols of comfort and reliability due to the hard work of its employees. The state government remains committed to strengthening HRTC, making it both financially sustainable and environmentally responsible.