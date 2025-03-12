Rampur: A fire broke out in a moving Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus near Dakold in Rampur, triggering panic among passengers. All 38 passengers on board were safely evacuated before the flames engulfed the vehicle.

The bus, which was en route from Shingla to Rampur, was completely destroyed in the fire. Fire department personnel reached the spot after receiving information and managed to control the blaze, but the vehicle had already been reduced to ashes.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an inspection team has been deployed to investigate the incident. HRTC Regional Manager Atul Gupta confirmed that a detailed inquiry will be conducted to determine the cause and prevent such incidents in the future.