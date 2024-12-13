New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh met Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for the Union government’s sanctioning of ₹350 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). Singh highlighted that the funds will significantly enhance road connectivity and boost the state’s economic growth.

He also thanked Gadkari for exempting ropeway projects from forest clearances, a decision facilitated by the Union Ministry for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, which he said would expedite infrastructure development in the state.

During the meeting, Singh proposed the construction of an alternate road from Ghatasni, Shilha-Badhani-Bhubujot to Kullu, including a tunnel at Bhubujot. This project, he emphasized, would reduce travel distance by 40 kilometers on NH144 and is crucial for both tourism and strategic purposes, especially for visitors to the Kullu district.

Singh also urged Gadkari to prioritize approval for a ₹125.57 crore double-lane bridge over the Beas River, connecting Basantipattan and Kheri under the Bharat Setu Yojna. He noted that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had also raised this issue in an earlier meeting with the Union Minister.

Additionally, Singh requested the construction of a ₹19.09 crore, 110-meter single-lane steel truss motorable bridge over the Beas River on the Pandoh-Shiva road in Mandi district, to improve regional connectivity.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari assured Singh of all possible support for the proposed projects, underlining the central government’s commitment to strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s infrastructure.