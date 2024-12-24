Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce a comprehensive policy to streamline compassionate employment, addressing all pending cases in one go. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the initiative during a high-level meeting, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting the dependents of deceased employees.

The Chief Minister directed officials to compile detailed, department-wise data of applicants, categorizing them by age and educational qualifications. This data will form the foundation for the new policy and is expected to be presented in a follow-up meeting scheduled for January 10, 2025.

“Our government is adopting a liberal and sympathetic approach to ensure that the dependents of deceased employees, particularly widows and orphans, receive the support they need,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. He reiterated that the policy aims to maximize the benefits for eligible applicants while maintaining transparency and efficiency.

To facilitate the process, the state government has formed a Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, with Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma as members. The committee is tasked with examining the pending cases and making recommendations for the new policy framework.