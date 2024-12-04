In a landmark move, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) partnered with private travel giant Make My Trip to enhance hotel booking services and compete with private hotel groups. The collaboration involves Make My Trip paying ₹2 crore in advance to HPTDC to secure booking rights for its properties. HPTDC Chairman RS Bali announced this initiative during a press conference, emphasizing its potential to revolutionize the corporation’s revenue streams.

Bali outlined HPTDC’s target to achieve a turnover of ₹300 crore within the next six months. To support this goal, the corporation will invest ₹16 crore in renovating key properties, including Hotel Holiday Home and Peterhoff in Shimla and Hotel Hamir in Hamirpur. The renovations are expected to enhance customer experiences and attract more visitors.

He also disclosed that HPTDC’s revenue this year has already surpassed last year’s figures by ₹2.67 crore, showcasing a positive growth trajectory.

The state government has approved the recruitment of technically skilled cooks and managers to elevate service quality. To address staff shortages, the corporation has decided to transfer employees to locations where they are most needed. RS Bali added that weekly reviews of income and expenditure across properties will ensure financial discipline and operational efficiency.

General Manager Anil Taneja has been appointed as the nodal officer to oversee online booking collaborations. In addition to Make My Trip, HPTDC is exploring partnerships with other online platforms to maximize visibility and bookings. Private partners will also be responsible for promoting HPTDC properties on their platforms while providing dedicated staff, including a channel manager.

In compliance with a court directive, HPTDC has cleared ₹1.89 crore in liabilities owed to pensioners. Bali assured that issues raised by the Corporation Employees Federation will be resolved promptly, ensuring a harmonious working environment.

Bali highlighted the central government’s approval of a ₹2,500 crore project under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme. A separate ₹36 crore “Challenging Destination” project for Kaza and Chitkul has also been sanctioned. Bali expressed optimism about securing additional tourism projects following discussions with Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

On the contentious issue of Wild Flower Hall’s ownership, Bali clarified that HPTDC currently has no claim over the property but assured that the government is working towards a resolution.