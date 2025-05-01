The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) headquarters will be shifted from Shimla to Kangra district, marking a significant administrative change in the state’s tourism management. The decision was taken during the meeting of the Board of Directors (BOD) of HPTDC held on Wednesday.

Announcing the move at a press conference, HPTDC Chairman RS Bali said that the process of shifting the headquarters will now begin. He stated that the HPTDC office in Shimla had been operating from a rented building for years and had received repeated notices for eviction. Following detailed discussions in the BOD meeting, it was decided to shift the headquarters to a suitable location in Kangra district, including options outside Dharamshala.

Bali said that HPTDC Managing Director Dr. Rajiv Kumar has been authorised to identify a proper site for the new headquarters. Once the move is executed, most of the staff, along with senior officials, including the Managing Director, will also operate from the new office.

At the same time, the zonal office of HPTDC will continue to function from Shimla, and essential employees will remain posted there based on operational requirements.

RS Bali also said that efforts will be made to reopen closed HPTDC hotels across Himachal Pradesh and that the renovation of existing hotels will be carried out in a phased manner. Guidelines have already been issued in this regard.

He informed that the turnover of HPTDC has increased to Rs 107 crore in the financial year 2024–25, signalling growth and recovery in the tourism sector. The decision to shift the headquarters is also seen as a step to strengthen tourism operations in lower Himachal, especially around Dharamshala, which has become a key tourist hub.