HPTDC Rejects Leasing Plans; BJP Leaders Spread Misinformation About HPTDC: RS Bali

The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has dismissed any plans to lease or sell its hotels, reaffirming its commitment to retaining government management and renovating properties to boost their profitability. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, HPTDC Chairman RS Bali outlined the phased renovation plan approved by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under the proposal, profitable hotels classified as Category A will be renovated first, followed by moderately profitable hotels in Category B and loss-making properties in Category C. The renovation work will either be funded through the state government or the initial instalment of a loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Bali emphasized that HPTDC’s financial resources have been utilized effectively, with ₹35 crores allocated for pension-related liabilities, including gratuity, leave encashment, and pay scale revisions, during the current government’s tenure. He contrasted this with the BJP government’s allocation of ₹29 crores over five years, asserting that the current administration had spent ₹34.94 crores in just two years, drawn entirely from the corporation’s income.

As part of the pension settlement process, ₹1.17 crore will be paid to 67 pensioners’ families by December 3, with additional arrears and liabilities cleared in phases. The government aims to resolve all pension dues by June 30, 2025, as per court directives.

Bali criticized BJP leaders Sudhir Sharma and Rakesh Pathania for spreading misinformation. He refuted claims on social media that Himachal Bhawan was being auctioned due to unpaid electricity bills, labelling the allegations as baseless. He also dismissed incorrect figures presented during BJP’s tenure about HPTDC’s dividends.

Additionally, Bali addressed allegations made by the Corporation Employees Union regarding inaccuracies in figures submitted to the court. He urged the union to provide affidavits if the claims are accurate and warned of strict action against those spreading false allegations for political purposes.

The government is committed to modernizing HPTDC properties while enhancing their profitability and maintaining operational control to strengthen tourism and restore the corporation’s reputation.