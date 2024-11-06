Shimla: In a bid to boost tourism and improve its financial performance, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has announced a comprehensive plan to revamp its loss-making hotels. Chairman R.S Bali, while presiding over a Board of Directors (BoD) meeting today, emphasized that the state government is committed to enhancing facilities at these hotels and improving the overall tourist experience.

Bali disclosed that the corporation will prioritize renovating hotels that are currently running at a loss, aiming to attract more visitors by upgrading services and infrastructure. “We are committed to ensuring that tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh enjoy improved facilities at our hotels. Those facing financial losses will be given special attention for a facelift,” Bali said.

Focus on Infrastructure and New Facilities

HPTDC plans to not only renovate existing properties but also introduce new facilities to increase their appeal. Bali revealed that select hotels, particularly in Manali, will feature new club facilities and ice-skating rinks, adding to the region’s tourist attractions. Additionally, the construction of a new complex alongside the iconic Hotel Holiday Home in Shimla is set to begin soon, which is expected to further boost tourism in the capital city.

To address the immediate financial needs of the corporation, Bali announced that HPTDC will partner with private companies for room bookings. Under this arrangement, private partners will make advance payments to the corporation, providing much-needed liquidity.

Addressing Financial Strain; Financial Restructuring and Long-Term Strategy

HPTDC has been grappling with financial challenges for years, with several of its hotels reporting sustained losses. This has affected the corporation’s ability to reinvest in its properties, leading to a decline in services and a further reduction in occupancy rates. The renovation plans aim to reverse this trend and help the corporation regain financial stability.

According to financial analysts, HPTDC’s woes stem from underutilized properties, lack of marketing, and outdated infrastructure. The proposed renovations, combined with private partnerships, are expected to improve the financial outlook for the corporation.

Experts suggest that HPTDC needs to modernize its management and marketing strategies to stay competitive in the growing tourism sector. With Himachal Pradesh’s year-round appeal, especially in popular destinations like Manali and Shimla, the corporation is hopeful that these changes will help boost profitability while enhancing the state’s reputation as a premier tourist destination.

R.S. Bali stressed that these initiatives are part of a broader vision to make HPTDC self-sustaining in the long run. “Our aim is not just to address the current challenges but to transform HPTDC into a more efficient and profitable entity, offering top-notch services to tourists,” he added.