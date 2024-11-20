HPTDC Losses Escalated During BJP Tenure: ₹4900.68 Lakhs in 2019-20, Growing to ₹5198 Lakhs by 2020-21

Shimla: The recent court-ordered closure of 18 Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) hotels has ignited a political war of words, with Congress and BJP leaders trading accusations over mismanagement and financial negligence.

Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania and MLA Ajay Solanki attributed the closure to reckless spending and misgovernance during the BJP’s tenure. They criticized the BJP for neglecting the upkeep of HPTDC properties, failing to make renovations, and leaving a staggering debt that crippled the corporation.

“The BJP government’s blatant misuse of tourism hotels and failure to pay dues to retired employees pushed the HPTDC into heavy losses. In 2019-20, the corporation faced a cumulative loss of ₹4900.68 lakhs, which further escalated to ₹5198 lakhs by 2020-21,” they said.

The Congress leaders defended the current administration’s efforts to stabilize tourism, stating that skeletal staff would be retained for property upkeep while excess employees would be transferred to other units. They emphasized that low occupancy should not be the sole measure of profitability, as income from restaurants, bookings, and events also contributes to revenue.

They further highlighted the government’s initiatives to boost tourism, including water sports at Pong and Govind Sagar lakes, introducing Shikara facilities, and plans for an international-standard zoo in Dehra. Additionally, they claimed that despite natural disasters and economic challenges, the present government has generated ₹2600 crore in additional revenue over the past 23 months.

However, the BJP has left no stone unturned in targeting the Congress government over the closures and broader financial issues. Hamirpur MP Anurag Singh Thakur criticized the state government, calling the Himachal Bhawan attachment a “black spot” on Congress’s governance. He accused the government of pushing Himachal into a financial crisis with mounting debts and mismanagement.

Senior BJP leader Randhir Sharma echoed these sentiments, accusing the state administration of operating under the influence of mafias and failing to make tourism properties profitable. He also raised questions about the government’s intentions regarding the shuttered hotels, suggesting they might be leased to associates of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The BJP state president joined the chorus, alleging widespread misrule and mismanagement in every sector. The political battle over Himachal’s tourism sector reflects the larger struggle between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP as both parties seek to shape the narrative on governance in the state.