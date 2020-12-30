Palampur: BJP Veteran and Former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar has been shifted to Fortis Hospital Mohali for treatment, officials said on Wednesday, a day after his wife died from the virus.

Shanta Kumar is suffering from COVID-19. As per report Shanta Kumar is asymptomatic and have already been released from the Tanda Medical College on Tuesday and was in home isolation.

It’s learned that octogenarian leader has developed mild fever since today morning and as a precautionary measure, he and his COVID positive son have been shifted to the private hospital.

A team of doctors of a private hospital in Palampur is also accompanying them.

Shanta Kumar’s wife Santosh Shailja (83) died due to complications related to the COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore has questioned the medical preparation of state government. Rathore blamed the state government for neglecting COVID centers and resulting in the increasing death from the virus.

Rathore said the state government had even failed to provide proper medical treatment to the wife of former Chief Minister and now with Shanta Kumar’s shifting to Mohali for better treatment, exposing the real condition of the state medical infrastructure. He advised the state government to strengthen the COVID centers to strongly dealt with the virus.