In a meeting held in Shimla, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena reviewed the state’s readiness for the approaching winter season. Attended by departmental heads and Deputy Commissioners, the meeting focused on mitigating the impacts of heavy snowfall and ensuring essential services remain functional.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to identify vulnerable areas based on past experiences and deploy machinery such as bulldozers and snow cutters in advance. Emphasizing preparedness, he also instructed the authorities to conduct necessary repairs of equipment to prevent delays during snow clearance operations.

Himachal Pradesh often struggles with severe disruptions caused by heavy snowfall, particularly in districts like Shimla, Manali, Lahaul-Spiti, and Kinnaur. Blocked roads, interrupted power supply, and limited access to hospitals and schools have been recurring issues. Last year, several areas faced prolonged isolation due to road closures and non-functional communication networks, highlighting the urgent need for effective planning.

The Chief Secretary emphasized maintaining road connectivity and prioritizing the operation of hospitals, power, and water supplies. Adequate stockpiling of food and fuel for areas likely to be cut off was also stressed. He instructed district administrations to establish control rooms at all levels to ensure coordination and prompt responses to emergencies.

The meeting also discussed pre-positioning National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams in disaster-prone districts to strengthen relief efforts. Officials assured that emergency services, including hospitals and fire services, were prepared, with winter stockpiles such as food grains, fuel, and generator supplies already arranged.

The Indian Meteorological Department presented its winter forecast, predicting normal weather conditions. Despite this, the Chief Secretary urged departments to prepare for potential disruptions. Frequent issues such as collapsed power lines and delayed road clearance often exacerbate hardships for residents, especially in remote regions.

Learning from previous experiences, the state government is focusing on comprehensive preparedness to minimize the impact of snowfall this year. Residents hope these measures will provide timely relief and ensure smoother functioning of essential services during the challenging winter months.