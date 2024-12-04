Forest Clearance Objections Resolved: Renuka Ji Dam Awaits Final Approval, Tenders Expected Within Months

The Renuka Ji Dam project in Himachal Pradesh, set to provide a significant solution to Delhi’s water crisis, is moving closer to construction. Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) has resolved forest clearance objections, and the report has been sent to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for final approval. The dam, aimed at supplying drinking water to Delhi and generating electricity for Himachal Pradesh, is expected to receive the green signal soon.

HPPCL Director Harikesh Meena confirmed that objections raised by the ministry regarding forest clearance have been addressed. “The report has been sent to the ministry, and Stage-2 clearance is expected shortly. Once the Central Water Commission (CWC), the design consultant for the project provides the final drawings, global tenders will be invited for the construction of the diversion tunnel,” he stated.

Massive Scale and National Impact

The proposed dam, a 148-meter-high rockfill structure, will create a 24-kilometer-long lake, submerging 1,508 hectares of land. Approximately 41 villages across 20 panchayats in the area will be affected by the project. The dam, located on the Giri River in Sirmaur district, will supply drinking water to nearly 40% of Delhi’s population and generate 40 megawatts of electricity for Himachal Pradesh.

The foundation stone for the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December 2021. However, construction was delayed due to pending forest clearance, which has now been addressed.

In the initial phase, three diversion tunnels—each 1.5 kilometers long—will be built to redirect the Giri River’s flow, enabling the construction of the dam. The Central Water Commission is expected to appoint a project management consultant soon, after which the final design will be approved, and global tenders for the first phase will be floated within the next three to five months.

A Project of National Importance

The Renuka Ji Dam is a vital infrastructure initiative with the dual benefits of addressing water scarcity in Delhi and boosting renewable energy in Himachal Pradesh. While ensuring a sustainable water supply for the national capital, it will also strengthen Himachal’s clean energy capacity.

As the project nears its execution phase, it represents a significant milestone in tackling water and energy challenges in northern India. With most hurdles now cleared, its construction is expected to begin soon, offering transformative benefits for the region.