Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Himachal Pradesh State Civil Supplies Corporation to directly procure food items and essential supplies. Announcing the development, HPTDC Chairman R.S. Bali said that the Corporation would now procure goods worth Rs. 20 to 25 crore annually under this arrangement.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla, Bali said that the Food and Supplies Corporation would supply A-grade ration, groceries, and other materials to HPTDC hotels. He added that HPTDC, which currently makes market purchases worth Rs. 30 to 40 crore annually, would benefit from better quality supplies at lower rates through this partnership. Payments for supplies will be made within one and a half months, and strict quality parameters have been mutually agreed upon.

R.S. Bali highlighted that HPTDC has achieved its highest-ever profit over the last two and a half years, with the annual turnover increasing from Rs. 78 crore to Rs. 107 crore. He said that despite natural disasters, HPTDC crossed the Rs. 100 crore turnover mark for the first time in its history.

Bali also noted that Rs. 41 crore has been disbursed as gratuity to employees under the revised 2016 pay scales, a significant rise compared to Rs. 26 crore during the previous government’s five-year term.

Focusing on future goals, Bali said there is a need to renovate and maintain HPTDC hotels across the state. He informed that discussions have been held with the government and a request for a Rs. 300 crore grant from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has been submitted. The proposed funding aims to enhance hotel infrastructure and boost HPTDC’s turnover to Rs. 300 crore in the coming years.