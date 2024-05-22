Shimla – In a significant move to regulate the prices of universal cartons used for apple packaging, the government has announced that the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) will determine the price through a tender process. This decision was made during a stakeholders’ meeting chaired by Horticulture Secretary C Palarasu at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

The mandatory use of universal cartons for apple packing has led to concerns about potential price exploitation by carton manufacturers. To address this, APMC will hold a tender to set a minimum price, preventing manufacturers from charging arbitrary rates. The decision aims to protect gardeners from undue financial burden.

The meeting saw the participation of representatives from various horticultural organizations, members of the Arhtiya Association, officials from the Horticulture Department, APMC, Marketing Board, HPMC, and carton manufacturers. The discussions, organized under the banner of Samyukt Kisan Manch, focused on ensuring fair practices in the apple packaging industry.

Secretary C Palarasu announced that the government has allocated Rs 86 crore to support fruit growers under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS). To facilitate smooth transactions, the HPMC will launch a portal for online payments directly into the gardeners’ accounts. This move aims to mitigate any payment-related issues for the gardeners.

To protect fruit growers and agents from fraudulent activities by out-of-state buyers, APMC will register all buyers and require a bank guarantee. Additionally, both gardeners and commission agents will have the right to lodge complaints with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which will take prompt action against any fraud.

Addressing the challenges faced by local fruit growers due to the import of apples from foreign countries, the state government plans to advocate for a 100 percent import duty on apples with the central government. This measure aims to protect local apple producers from the adverse effects of foreign competition.

To prevent arbitrary transportation charges for apples packed in universal cartons, the government will set a fare per quintal per kilometre. The Horticulture Department has also been instructed to provide high-quality medicines to gardeners at a subsidized rate.

Furthermore, the issuance of licenses for the Apple business will now be exclusively handled by APMC, discontinuing the practice of the Marketing Board and Agriculture Department issuing licenses. This centralized approach is expected to streamline the licensing process and enhance regulatory oversight.