Solan: Business Mint, a leading market research company, has recognised Solan based entrepreneur Vishal Anand in its Nationwide Awards Under-50 Business Corporate leaders – 2022 list.

Vishal Anand, a well-known entrepreneur and investor, has been honoured under the University Education Category. Anand is the founder of Solan based Shoolini University and presently holds the position of Pro-Chancellor of the University.

Speaking about his entrepreneur journey, Anand stated that soon after his education in business management he gave up a job offer from a US investment banking firm and devoted himself to contributing to his home state of Himachal Pradesh in the fields of Automotive, media, retail, healthcare and hospitality.

Started in 2018, each year, Business Mint honours and awards exceptional individuals and businesses who have demonstrated strong vision, foresight, and integrity.

For Nationwide Awards, Under-50 Business Corporate leaders – 2022, top 40 business leaders were selected from over 1000 nominations from industries from the field of real estate, education, healthcare, marketing, software, aviation, and media.

Vinay Kanth Korapati, Founder of Business Mint says the Nationwide Awards for Under 50 Business & Corporate Leaders – 2022 honours observant and forward-thinking firms that have contributed to the growth of design by practising and enforcing the highest standards as a matter of practice and policy.