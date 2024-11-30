Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has announced the recruitment of 187 posts across various categories, providing a significant opportunity for job seekers. The application process will be conducted online, starting November 30, with the deadline set for December 31.
Post Details
The recruitment drive includes:
- Clerk: 63 posts (49 regular, 14 contractual)
- Stenographer: 52 posts (22 regular, 30 contractual)
- Driver: 6 posts (all regular)
- Peon: 66 posts (64 regular, 2 on daily wages)
The positions offer a pay scale ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹81,200, depending on the category.
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must meet the following age criteria:
- General and EWS categories: 18 to 45 years.
- SC/ST and OBC categories: 18 to 50 years.
- Government employees: 18 to 50 years.
Application Process
Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online before the deadline. The official Himachal Pradesh High Court website will provide detailed instructions and the application portal.