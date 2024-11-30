Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has announced the recruitment of 187 posts across various categories, providing a significant opportunity for job seekers. The application process will be conducted online, starting November 30, with the deadline set for December 31.

Post Details

The recruitment drive includes:

Clerk : 63 posts (49 regular, 14 contractual)

: 63 posts (49 regular, 14 contractual) Stenographer : 52 posts (22 regular, 30 contractual)

: 52 posts (22 regular, 30 contractual) Driver : 6 posts (all regular)

: 6 posts (all regular) Peon: 66 posts (64 regular, 2 on daily wages)

The positions offer a pay scale ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹81,200, depending on the category.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following age criteria:

General and EWS categories : 18 to 45 years.

: 18 to 45 years. SC/ST and OBC categories : 18 to 50 years.

: 18 to 50 years. Government employees: 18 to 50 years.

Application Process

Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online before the deadline. The official Himachal Pradesh High Court website will provide detailed instructions and the application portal.