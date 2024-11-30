Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh High Court has announced the recruitment of 187 posts across various categories, providing a significant opportunity for job seekers. The application process will be conducted online, starting November 30, with the deadline set for December 31.

Post Details

The recruitment drive includes:

  • Clerk: 63 posts (49 regular, 14 contractual)
  • Stenographer: 52 posts (22 regular, 30 contractual)
  • Driver: 6 posts (all regular)
  • Peon: 66 posts (64 regular, 2 on daily wages)

The positions offer a pay scale ranging from ₹18,000 to ₹81,200, depending on the category.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the following age criteria:

  • General and EWS categories: 18 to 45 years.
  • SC/ST and OBC categories: 18 to 50 years.
  • Government employees: 18 to 50 years.

Application Process

Candidates interested in these positions can submit their applications online before the deadline. The official Himachal Pradesh High Court website will provide detailed instructions and the application portal.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR