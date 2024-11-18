Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is working on a new compassionate employment policy to support families of employees who pass away during service. The policy aims to adopt a liberal and empathetic approach to provide employment opportunities to dependents, with a particular focus on widows and orphans.

In a high-level meeting, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed officials to compile department-wise data of applicants to facilitate informed decision-making. He emphasized that the policy would aim to maximize benefits for eligible dependents while considering all aspects of implementation.

The government has also highlighted other measures taken to enhance employee welfare, such as reinstating the Old Pension Scheme in its first Cabinet meeting. Furthermore, an 11% dearness allowance has been released for government employees and pensioners within two years of the administration’s tenure.

The proposed policy underscores the government’s commitment to supporting affected families and ensuring their financial security in challenging times.