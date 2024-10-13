In a major development, Himachal Pradesh’s Education Department is set to recruit 245 special educators through regular recruitment for the first time in 21 years. This marks a significant shift from the previous practice of contract-based appointments, which has been the norm since 2003. The State Selection Commission, Hamirpur, will conduct the recruitment, and eligible candidates aged between 18 and 45 years can apply for the posts.

Out of the total positions, 138 educators will be appointed for primary schools, while 107 will be placed in upper primary levels. The recruitment rules have been officially notified, and for educators teaching children from classes 1 to 5, candidates must have at least 50% marks in Class 12 to be eligible.

This change follows interventions from both the Supreme Court and the Himachal High Court, which resulted in a move away from contract-based hiring for special educators. While regular recruitment has been reintroduced for these posts, the provision for contract appointments will still exist for future recruitments.

Special educators will play a critical role in teaching children with special needs. Himachal currently has over 5,000 registered children with special needs, but due to a shortage of dedicated educators, these students are often taught in regular classrooms. The lack of specialized attention has long been a concern, and this recruitment drive aims to bridge that gap.

In addition to this effort, the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has set up a dedicated center in Sundarnagar to assist children with special needs. The upcoming recruitment of special educators will further strengthen the state’s ability to provide quality education to these students.

This long-overdue move is expected to improve the educational experience for children with special needs across Himachal Pradesh, providing them with the specialized care and attention they require.