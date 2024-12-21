Himachal Pradesh is set to experience a change in weather with a western disturbance likely to bring rain and snowfall in various parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, the disturbance will affect the region on December 22 and 27, with precipitation expected on December 23-24 and December 27. The weather is forecast to remain clear on December 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, the cold wave gripping the state will persist in the lower hilly and plain areas for the next four days. Dense fog is also expected in the Bhakra Dam reservoir area in Bilaspur and parts of Balh Valley in Mandi during the mornings and evenings on December 24 and 25. Residents in these areas are already facing challenges due to low visibility.

An orange-yellow alert has been issued for cold wave conditions in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts until December 25. Temperatures continue to plummet, with sub-zero minimums recorded in ten locations across the state. Shimla reported a minimum temperature of 5.0°C, Una 0.0°C, Manali -1.0°C, and Reckong Peo -0.8°C, among others.

The Meteorological Center predicts no significant change in temperatures over the next two days, followed by a likely drop of 2-3°C in some areas. Residents are advised to prepare for the fluctuating weather and take necessary precautions, particularly in fog-prone and freezing regions.