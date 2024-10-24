Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, in New Delhi today to discuss critical road, bridge, and ropeway infrastructure projects for the state. The Chief Minister highlighted the pressing issues faced by key road networks, particularly the Solan-Parwanoo stretch, which has been severely impacted by frequent landslides during the monsoon season, causing disruptions to traffic flow and endangering travellers.

The Solan-Parwanoo road, an essential route connecting Himachal Pradesh with neighbouring states, has long been vulnerable to landslides, especially during heavy rains. These landslides not only block traffic but also create hazardous conditions for motorists. The road, known for its blind spots and sharp curves, has also been a hotspot for accidents, further underscoring the need for comprehensive safety measures.

In his meeting, CM Sukhu requested the Union Minister to consider the realignment of this accident-prone road and called for the preparation of a new Detailed Project Report (DPR). “The Solan-Parwanoo road, due to its frequent landslides and unsafe curves, needs urgent realignment. A new DPR is essential to address these issues and ensure safer travel for commuters,” the Chief Minister said.

Traffic movement on the Solan-Parwanoo road is frequently disrupted during monsoons, with vehicles often stranded for hours due to landslide debris. The road is also a vital artery for the movement of goods and tourists between Himachal and states like Haryana and Punjab, making it a priority for both economic and safety reasons. Landslides in this region have caused significant delays and accidents, resulting in heavy losses for local businesses dependent on steady traffic flow.

In addition to discussing the Solan-Parwanoo realignment, CM Sukhu also urged Gadkari to consider four-laning the remaining portions of the Shimla-Mataur national highway, a key route that links major towns across Himachal. The Chief Minister emphasized that a robust road network is crucial for both tourism and the overall development of the hill state, where roads are often the lifeline for many communities.

During the meeting, Sukhu proposed four new road projects aimed at strengthening Himachal’s road infrastructure. He also suggested that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) explore tunnelling options where feasible to reduce maintenance costs and improve the longevity of the state’s road networks. “Tunnels would significantly cut down on road maintenance in our hilly terrain, while also offering a safer, more reliable alternative for travellers,” Sukhu added.

The Union Minister assured the Chief Minister of full support from the central government, agreeing to consider the state’s proposals and promising further assistance for Himachal’s infrastructure development.

The Chief Minister also touched upon ongoing ropeway projects in the state, emphasizing that ropeways are a sustainable and necessary transportation option in hill regions, particularly for easing traffic in tourist-heavy areas like Shimla. The state’s ambitious ropeway project from Shimla to Parwanoo, as well as the Shimla city ropeway, were discussed as part of the broader infrastructure development plans.