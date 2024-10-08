Himachal Pradesh is grappling with a 30% reduction in power generation due to 18% less rainfall during this year’s monsoon. As a result, the state has decided to source electricity from Delhi and Punjab to mitigate the shortfall. Starting from October 15, Himachal will receive 25 lakh units of electricity daily from both states to bridge the gap in power supply.

The state, which typically requires 360 lakh units of electricity per day, is currently generating only 340 lakh units. The shortfall became more severe after the monsoon ended, as a decrease in water levels in rivers led to a significant drop in power production. Till September, the state was producing 500 lakh units daily, but this figure has now fallen by 160 lakh units.

To address the issue, Himachal will start reclaiming the electricity it lent to other states during the summer months. This process, done through power banking agreements, will continue until March 2025. The state had previously supplied surplus power to other states, but with the onset of winter and the current shortage, it has halted any further supply.

For now, the demand for electricity within Himachal is manageable. However, if the need rises, the government will explore additional options, including purchasing electricity from external sources. One of the state’s strategies includes buying back royalty electricity from hydropower projects. Hydroelectric projects in the region are currently underperforming due to low water levels in the rivers, reducing their capacity to generate power.

This situation underscores the growing challenge of power management in Himachal Pradesh, especially in light of fluctuating climatic conditions affecting rainfall and river water levels.