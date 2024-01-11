In a groundbreaking move towards modernizing healthcare, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced the initiation of the Health Information Management System (HIMS) in the state. Chairing a meeting with Health Department officers, the Chief Minister emphasized the need for a swift implementation of HIMS, enabling doctors to access comprehensive medical histories of patients through a cloud-based server. The first phase will witness the integration of HIMS in 56 state hospitals.

“This initiative is a milestone in providing seamless treatment facilities to patients, eliminating the need to carry physical copies of prescriptions and medical tests,” stated Chief Minister Sukhu. Doctors will now have instant access to all necessary information with just a click, using the patient’s mobile number. With 73 percent of digital health cards already prepared, the state is actively incorporating cutting-edge technology into health institutions to ensure the best healthcare at the doorstep of its citizens.

Focusing on equitable healthcare, the government aims to extend high-end medical services to all state medical colleges. The establishment of ‘Adarsh Swasthya Sansthans’ in all 68 assembly constituencies and the deployment of six specialist doctors in 35 institutions is part of this initiative. Chief Minister Sukhu reassured that the remaining 33 institutions would soon be equipped with specialist doctors, further bolstering healthcare accessibility.

In addition to digital advancements, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress of establishing robotic surgery facilities in three prominent medical colleges – IGMC Shimla, Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties Chamiyana (Shimla), and Tanda Medical College. He urged the department to expedite the process, emphasizing the importance of digitizing and modernizing healthcare infrastructure to deliver quality services to the public.

This holistic approach towards healthcare digitization and modernization showcases the government’s commitment to revolutionizing the state’s healthcare system, ensuring enhanced accessibility and quality services for all citizens.