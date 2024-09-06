Shimla – The ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly has been extended to 11 days, with an additional day added to the proceedings. Initially scheduled for 10 meetings, the Assembly will now convene on both Monday and Tuesday. This decision was announced on Friday after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan brought forward the proposal, which was accepted by Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania.

The extension of the session has been welcomed by the opposition. Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur expressed his support, stating that it was the right decision, particularly given the importance of discussing the state’s financial situation. “This extra time is essential for addressing key issues, especially the state’s economic challenges,” he noted.

The decision to extend the proceedings came after the BJP Legislature Party, led by Jairam Thakur, met with Speaker Kuldeep Pathania earlier in the day. They requested more time to deliberate on the state’s economic condition, specifically under Rule 130, which allows for discussions on matters of public importance.

With the proceedings now scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, discussions regarding financial mismanagement are expected to take center stage. The extended session on Tuesday will provide additional time for comprehensive debates on the pressing issues facing the state, including its economic challenges.