Shimla: Himachal Pradesh government has decided to pay Rs. 2,000 for a month to registered workers of HP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.

A spokesperson of the HP Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, in a press statement, revealed that the payment will be made for March and April and will be made through through Direct Benefit Transfer.

Till date Rs. 11.31 crores have been transferred to the bank accounts of 56,552 workers registered with the Board, spokesperson claimed and further added that the Board is ensuring that all building and other construction workers registered with the Board get this payment at the earliest, to help them in these difficult times.

He said that all such workers, who have not received even the first installment, must provide their details to Labour Office, where they are registered.

Following Coronavirus pandemic, the state government imposed lockdown in the state and later imposed curfew, which affect the daily wages and workers. Himachal Pradesh has so far found 32 positive cases. Una district is most affected from the virus, while Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu district haven’t reported virus cases.